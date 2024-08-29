Kim Kardashian teases fiery new 'do for mystery SKKN campaign

Los Angeles, California - Has Kim Kardashian gone ginger? It certainly seems so in a sneak peak for her SKKN campaign!

Kim Kardashian flaunted her fiery new 'do on her Instagram story ahead of a new SKKN campaign. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian as a redhead? Yes, please!

The 43-year-old mogul has entered a new era of beauty with a head-turning hair change that she teased via her Instagram story on Wednesday.

The brief clip featured Kim flaunting the red mane in a low-cut, black tube top that featured ruffled detailing.

The Kardashians star also rocked a natural glam on her face including a nude lip and bronze highlights.

While Kim didn't say any words in the video, she did write "2 day @SKKN," hinting that a new drop could be on the way!

The mom of four normally dabbles with blonde and icy-blonde colors, so the red hair is definitely a twist no one saw coming.

But since Kim also dropped new thirst trap snaps on her main page sans the ginger hair, it seems the new 'do isn't a permanent one.