Kim Kardashian teases fiery new 'do for mystery SKKN campaign
Los Angeles, California - Has Kim Kardashian gone ginger? It certainly seems so in a sneak peak for her SKKN campaign!
Kim Kardashian as a redhead? Yes, please!
The 43-year-old mogul has entered a new era of beauty with a head-turning hair change that she teased via her Instagram story on Wednesday.
The brief clip featured Kim flaunting the red mane in a low-cut, black tube top that featured ruffled detailing.
The Kardashians star also rocked a natural glam on her face including a nude lip and bronze highlights.
While Kim didn't say any words in the video, she did write "2 day @SKKN," hinting that a new drop could be on the way!
The mom of four normally dabbles with blonde and icy-blonde colors, so the red hair is definitely a twist no one saw coming.
But since Kim also dropped new thirst trap snaps on her main page sans the ginger hair, it seems the new 'do isn't a permanent one.
As for what the American Horror Story star has in store for her SKKN line, fans will just have to wait and see what Kim and her fabulous locks will be promoting!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian