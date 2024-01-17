Is Kim Kardashian bringing back her makeup brand?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has dropped a major hint about her next plans in the beauty industry as she continues to expand her SKKN brand.

The 43-year-old reality star seemingly bid farewell to makeup after shutting down her KKW Beauty brand in 2021.

Nearly three years later, it looks like Kim is ready to dive back in – this time under the umbrella of her revamped skincare line, SKKN.

In an Instagram video shared on Tuesday, Kim teased a "BIG announcement" as she read off fans' comments begging her to bring back color cosmetics.

"Guys, I hear you," she said, blowing a kiss to the camera before the clip ended with "1 26 24," seemingly confirming the formal announcement will drop next week.

The SKIMs founder pivoted away from KKW Beauty in the summer of 2021 and soon set her focus on skincare products rather than traditional makeup.

While Kim emphasized a desire to expand into other products, many fans speculated that the rebrand was an intentional way to give herself a fresh start following her divorce from Kanye West and drop her married name from the line.