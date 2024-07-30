Kim Kardashian goes full Marilyn with bouncy blonde bob for Balenciaga

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian shared another glimpse at her blonde bombshell era, which came courtesy of a photoshoot for the controversial fashion brand Balenciaga.

The 43-year-old mogul took to Instagram on Tuesday to drop some behind-the-scenes selfies from a Balenciaga campaign unveiled earlier this month.

In the photos, Kim rocks a bold blonde bob with bouncy curls as she purses her lips for the camera.

The reality star's ensemble for the photoshoot featured a red-hot dress under a black fur coat paired with cheetah-print heels and black crew socks.

Ever since the brand's 2022 holiday ad sparked a wave of backlash, Kim has taken heat for continuing to work for Balenciaga.

At the time, Kim decried the "disturbing" campaign, which saw child models holding teddy bears dressed in bondage.

She said she was re-evaluating her partnership with Balenciaga, but she continued to rock looks from the brand before formally confirming a new ambassadorship with them in January 2024.

"For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what's right," Kim wrote in her announcement.