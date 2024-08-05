Kim Kardashian teases secret Greece trip with sizzling crew
Greece - Kim Kardashian dropped a look at her Greece getaway, where she apparently soaked up some summer sunshine with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez and her BFF!
On Monday, the 43-year-old reality star continued sharing pics of her recent vacation of dreams. But this time, Kim highlighted a Greece excursion with billionaire Bezos' bride-to-be.
Also joined by her bestie Olivia Pierson, the Kardashian's latest globetrotting dump first featured a sultry selfie of Kim in a busty black tank while on a boat.
More Golden Hour snaps featured a group selfie of the SKIMs mogul, her BFF, and Lauren plus picturesque shots on an island.
One of the last pics showed Kim and Olivia striking kissing face pouts while enjoying time on a jet ski together.
The mom of four didn't clarify when exactly she snuck off to join Lauren and perhaps Jeff Bezos himself, but the couple have reportedly been spending time in Greece since June.
Over the weekend, the budding actor and reality star also gave her followers a glimpse at her recent time in Idaho with her four kids, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.
Clearly, Kimmy Cakes is having one epic summer!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian