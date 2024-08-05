Kim Kardashian teases secret Greece trip with sizzling crew

Greece - Kim Kardashian dropped a look at her Greece getaway, where she apparently soaked up some summer sunshine with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ' fiancée Lauren Sánchez and her BFF!

Kim Kardashian (l.) flaunted her Greece getaway with Lauren Sánchez and BFF Olivia Pierson (second from r.) on Instagram. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

On Monday, the 43-year-old reality star continued sharing pics of her recent vacation of dreams. But this time, Kim highlighted a Greece excursion with billionaire Bezos' bride-to-be.

Also joined by her bestie Olivia Pierson, the Kardashian's latest globetrotting dump first featured a sultry selfie of Kim in a busty black tank while on a boat.

More Golden Hour snaps featured a group selfie of the SKIMs mogul, her BFF, and Lauren plus picturesque shots on an island.

One of the last pics showed Kim and Olivia striking kissing face pouts while enjoying time on a jet ski together.

The mom of four didn't clarify when exactly she snuck off to join Lauren and perhaps Jeff Bezos himself, but the couple have reportedly been spending time in Greece since June.