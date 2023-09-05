Kim Kardashian parties it up with Lizzo, Jeff Bezos, and more at Beyoncé's LA show!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian hit up Beyoncé 's birthday set on her Renaissance World Tour with Lizzo , Jeff Bezos, and plenty more celebrities!

Kim Kardashian (c.) dropped an epic selfie from her night at Beyoncé's birthday concert in LA. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

The 42-year-old reality star pulled up to Bey's birthday concert amid her ongoing Renaissance World Tour with a few famous friends in tow.

Kim attended the star-studded LA set with several of her family members: Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, North West, and Penelope Disick.

When the Kar-Jenners first arrived, they were seen walking in with the Good As Hell singer, Chris Rock, and Vanessa Bryant.

Per footage dropped on Instagram, Kim shared clips of the Break My Soul artist on stage along with a group snap of herself backstage with Bezos, his wife Lauren Sanchez, and Kris' longtime partner Corey Gamble.

Lizzo's surprising appearance marks her first public sighting following her bombshell sexual harassment lawsuit from her ex-dancers.

Though some speculated Bey had cut ties with Lizzo after seemingly snubbing her from her usual shout-out in August, the Truth Hurts songstress was added back in shortly after.