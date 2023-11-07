Kim Kardashian turns heads with chic look at 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

New York, New York - Kim Kardashian made quite the impression with her latest bombshell look at the 2023 CFDA Awards!

Kim Kardashian gave major supermodel vibes at Monday's 2023 CFDA Awards. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

All hail the queen of fashion!

At Monday's star-studded red carpet for the for Council of Fashion Designers of America's annual event, the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul turned heads with her stunning fit.

Kim gave major '90s supermodel vibes in the black, open-back Chrome Hearts halter gown that was decorated with the label's cross motif.

She completed the look with smokey-eye makeup, over-lined lips, and long black nails and styled her hair in a chic, messy updo with loose strands framing her face.

The Kardashians star, who won the inaugural fashion innovation award in 2022, presented the Fashion Icon Award to her close gal pal, Serena Williams.

The A-list event was also attended by Demi Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Mary J. Blige.

Meanwhile, this isn't the only head-turning look Kimmy Cakes recently rocked!