Kim Kardashian wows fans with sultry summer-y style looks!

Kim Kardashian just dropped some behind-the-scenes pictures of herself trying on some stylish new threads in a color palette of, you guessed it, neutrals. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Even if the colors don't pop, however, the Kardashians star's curves sure do!

(Also, is it just us, or is there another Bianca Censori influence afoot?)

In a Sunday Instagram post from the American Horror Story actor captioned, "Fitting files," Kim poses for the camera in four stunning new outfits.

The clothes look to be made of her typically-chosen stretch fabrics and gauzy linens.

Athlete Serena Williams complimented Kimmy in the comments, writing, "Seriously you look so good even in a fitting."

Khloé Kardashian's bestie and close family friend Malika also commented on the post, saying, "Looove this 1st dress."

Another commenter noted that the second dress of the bunch is "giving tomb raider."

Funnily enough, there's also a silly little Easter Egg hidden in the pics for fans as a stylist can be seen doing some simple yoga stretches in the background of the glamor shots.

"Love the stretching stylist in background," laughed one commenter as another added, "Danielle fighting for her life in the background."