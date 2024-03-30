Kim Kardashian's son unrecognizable to fans in new video: "He got big!"

Los Angeles, California - Fans couldn't believe how grown-up Kim Kardashian 's 4-year-old son Psalm West looked in a new Instagram video!

Psalm West (4) can be seen dancing along with his older sister Chicago (6) as well as his cousins True (5) and Tatum (1), and aunt Khloé Kardashian – all rocking their pajamas! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khloekardashian

In a viral video posted to Khloé Kardashian's Instagram on Friday, Psalm can be seen dancing to his 10-year-old sister North's verse in their dad Kanye West's song TALKING.

Aunt Khloé also makes an adorable dance cameo in the video, which she simply captioned, "A medley."

Fans were shocked by Psalm's appearance in the video, however, and many confessed to barely recognizing Kim and Ye's youngest child!