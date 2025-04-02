Lana Del Rey spills the tea on rumors that Kim Kardashian is suing her!

Los Angeles, California - Is there legal drama brewing between Kim Kardashian and Lana Del Rey? The pop singer has spilled the tea on the matter!

Is Kim Kardashian (l.) taking Lana Del Rey (r.) to court over their joint SKIMS campaign? © Collage: Michael Tran / AFP

There was gossip that the TV mogul planned to sue the Summertime Sadness hitmaker over their joint SKIMS ad.

The January 2024 ad campaign where Lana modeled a coquettish Valentine's Day-inspired lingerie line inside a giant heart-shaped chocolate box was shared via Instagram.

So why are there now allegations flying around that Kim and her SKIMS brand are trying to sue Lana after all this time has passed?

Well, the National Advertising Division (NAD) recently flagged the posts because the Young and Beautiful artist didn't explicitly state that the ads were a "paid partnership."

Lana Del Rey has finally clarified the matter with TMZ and she shut down the drama, saying, "This isn't happening. Not as far as either one of us know."