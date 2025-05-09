Kanye West takes legal action after Kim Kardashian brings North to Met Gala
New York, New York - Kanye West has hit Kim Kardashian with a cease-and-desist letter after the reality star brought their 11-year-old daughter North to the Met Gala with her.
Per TMZ, the 47-year-old rapper sent a letter Thursday claiming that Kim violated his parental rights by bringing North to the 2025 Met Gala on Monday, which his legal team called "unauthorized exposure".
The letter cites reports that claimed the preteen was left alone in a car during the gala and further alleged that Kim's TikTok posts featuring North went against Kanye's "explicit objection" to sharing content of their children online.
North was photographed leaving a hotel with Kim to head to the event, but she did not walk with her mom on the red carpet.
Additionally, Kanye's attorney again claimed the musician has not seen his eldest son, Saint, all year – though this has been debunked by photos of the father and son together in January.
The letter claims that visits with their other three children have been "unreasonably restricted," which allegedly violates the exes' custody agreement.
Kanye West demands Kim Kardashian stop posting their kids on social media
Kanye has demanded that Kim stop sharing any social media content featuring their four kids and remove any previous posts that he did not consent to by May 23.
The letter also asks the 44-year-old mogul not to bring any children to such high-profile events again without his approval.
Should Kim not meet the demands, Kanye's team is threatening further legal action, which could see him fight to change their custody agreement.
The latest escalation comes amid increasing tensions between the former spouses, largely stemming from Kanye's erratic and offensive public behavior.
The stars first began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2022.
Cover photo: Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP