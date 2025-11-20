Kim Kardashian reveals new details of shocking brain aneurysm diagnosis

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian gave more insight into her dangerous health diagnosis on The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian revealed that she's had a brain aneurysm for "years" and dished on what she's doing to keep herself as healthy as possible. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Thursday's episode of the reality TV series highlighted the SKIMS mogul's recently discovered brain aneurysm, which she opened up about in a chat with her sister, Kourtney.

"I did a prenuvo scan, and they called me today, and they're like, 'Everything looks great, but you have an aneurysm in your brain, '" Kim told a shocked Kourtney.

She added, "And they're like, 'It's been there for years.' It was here two years ago."

In the Poosh owner's confessional, she admitted, "I'm definitely worried about Kim."

"She has so much going on between work and her four kids that I don't want her to have an aneurysm, of course," she continued.

Kourt also noted all of the other stressful things that Kim's dealing with, including preparing for the California bar exam and testifying in her Paris robbery trial.