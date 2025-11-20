Kim Kardashian reveals new details of shocking brain aneurysm diagnosis
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian gave more insight into her dangerous health diagnosis on The Kardashians.
Thursday's episode of the reality TV series highlighted the SKIMS mogul's recently discovered brain aneurysm, which she opened up about in a chat with her sister, Kourtney.
"I did a prenuvo scan, and they called me today, and they're like, 'Everything looks great, but you have an aneurysm in your brain, '" Kim told a shocked Kourtney.
She added, "And they're like, 'It's been there for years.' It was here two years ago."
In the Poosh owner's confessional, she admitted, "I'm definitely worried about Kim."
"She has so much going on between work and her four kids that I don't want her to have an aneurysm, of course," she continued.
Kourt also noted all of the other stressful things that Kim's dealing with, including preparing for the California bar exam and testifying in her Paris robbery trial.
Did Kim Kardashian's bar exam prep contribute to her aneurysm?
Kourt further questioned, "I wonder why she feels the need to go to law school and do this. It's fine if it's your passion and whatever, but isn't there a time to do it later when your kids are more grown and they don't need you as much?"
Yet Kim admitted that she's "addicted to studying" and was going to do her best not to "stress."
The mom of four recently disclosed that she didn't pass the bar exam, but she still isn't giving up on her dream of becoming a lawyer.
The Kardashians airs new episodes every Thursday on Hulu!
Cover photo: Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP