Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner slay at 2024 Met Gala
New York, New York - Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner pulled up to the 2024 Met Gala with equally stunning fits!
On Monday night, the "famous for being famous" family did what they do best.
Slayed!
The Kardashians stars each delivered their unique take on the dress code for fashion's biggest night, The Garden of Time, which draws from the event's nature-inspired Sleeping Beauties theme.
But which Kar-Jenner was the fairest of them all?
Here's a breakdown of what Kim, Kylie, and Kendall wore to this year's Met Gala!
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner dazzle in metallic florals and skintight frocks
The first to arrive was the 42-year-old SKIMs founder, who sparkled in a mother nature-themed fit.
Kim's floral Maison Margiela dress by John Galliano featured a lace train complemented with leaf and floral accents plus a silver corset highlighting her ever-tiny waist.
Next up was the 28-year-old supermodel who made history in 1999 with a Givenchy Haute Couture gown that included a sheer cutout, highlighting her midriff.
Last but certainly not least is the Khy founder, who proved that simple is still stylish in an off-white strapless gown from Oscar de la Renta with an elegant flower in her hair.
The Kar-Jenners have yet again showed why they are the true showstoppers at every Met!
Cover photo: Collage: ALIAH ANDERSON & MARLEEN MOISE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP