Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner slay at 2024 Met Gala

New York, New York - Kim Kardashian , Kylie Jenner , and Kendall Jenner pulled up to the 2024 Met Gala with equally stunning fits!

Kim Kardashian (r.) and her younger sisters Kendall Jenner (l.) and Kylie Jenner (c.) shut down the red carpet at this year's Met Gala with various head-turning fits for the night's theme, A Garden in Time. © Collage: ALIAH ANDERSON & MARLEEN MOISE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday night, the "famous for being famous" family did what they do best.

Slayed!



The Kardashians stars each delivered their unique take on the dress code for fashion's biggest night, The Garden of Time, which draws from the event's nature-inspired Sleeping Beauties theme.

But which Kar-Jenner was the fairest of them all?

Here's a breakdown of what Kim, Kylie, and Kendall wore to this year's Met Gala!