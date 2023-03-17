Paris Hilton reveals the very Kim Kardashian gift the Kar-Jenners bought her newborn son!

Los Angeles, California - Simple Life star Paris Hilton dished on the not-so-simple gift she was given by Kim Kardashian and the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kim Kardashian (l) and Paris Hilton are forever besties and Kim's gift for Paris' son is further proof! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/parishilton

The 42-year-old socialite recently told ET that her baby boy received some lavish gifts since making his world debut.

Yet, the one present that trumps all the rest is the luxurious token she was gifted by BFF Kim and her famous family.

While noting that her son, Phoenix, is a month-and-a-half old now, Paris raved about the sweet gesture from the reality TV stars.

"Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner sent me this giant alpaca – not a real one," she revealed.

"It's just so cool. I have it in the front of my house now. It's the cutest thing. I hug it every day."

The DJ, who welcomed her first child with hubby Carter Reum in January via surrogate, shared that she also got a special gift from her boo.

"Carter just got me this Dior stroller, the same one Cardi B has and it's so sick," she added.

When speaking on motherhood, the Paris in Love star explained that she doesn't yet have any "misconceptions" of motherhood, and is currently focused on the "feeling of love."