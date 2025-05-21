Prosecutors push for hefty sentence in Kim Kardashian Paris robbery trial
Paris, France - French prosecutors in the trial for Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery are pushing for a hefty sentence against the heist's mastermind after her shocking testimony.
On Wednesday, prosecutors are asking the court to give the main suspect, Aomar Ait Khedache, a 10-year sentence, per kake.
Prosecutor Anne-Dominique Merville told the court, "I know, just as you do, that among the 10 accused, eight proclaim their innocence."
She added, "Yet my firm conviction is that they are all guilty. They were masked, wearing gloves, they were going to sequester her and tie her up. They have no empathy for Kim Kardashian, for the receptionist."
Khedache admitted to tying up the SKIMS mogul but denied being the "ringleader" of the 2016 robbery heist.
But prosecutors argue that the 69-year-old "gave orders," recruited others, and traveled to Belgium to sell the $10 million jewelry they stole from Kardashian.
Kim Kardashian says she thought she "was going to die" in harrowing testimony
Kardashian testified on May 13 that she feared she would be sexually assaulted and killed while being robbed at gunpoint by the masked men, who have been dubbed "grandpa robbers" by French media, during Paris Fashion Week.
The reality star told the jury, "I was certain that he was going to shoot me, so I said a prayer for my family," adding that she prayed "that they will have an OK life after seeing what they saw."
The verdict is expected to be announced on Friday, May 23.
Cover photo: LEO VIGNAL / AFP