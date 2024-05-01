Los Angeles, California - Here's the tea on what led to Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.'s reported split!

The 43-year-old SKIMs mogul's brief romance with the 31-year-old Baltimore Ravens player is reportedly over.

According to People, Kim and OBJ's romance "fizzled" out after the two were first linked together back in September.



Insiders also dished to US Weekly that it was "never serious" between the two and that they're taking a "pause on seeing each other."

"It was always casual but Kim has been really busy with other priorities and isn't putting in as much effort. The dynamic lost its spark, but they are still friends," the source said.

The tipster noted that the American Horror Story star and the footballer are well aware they will run into each other, but that they don't want things to be awkward.

"They are still on good terms, and both agreed it's best they stay friends," the insider added.