Is Kim Kardashian dating Odell Beckham Jr.? Insiders add spice to rumors

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are sparking major dating rumors, are the two seeing each other? © Collage: CHRISTIAN PETERSEN & JOY MALONE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 42-year-old reality star and the 30-year-old athlete are sparking dating rumors and according to multiple sites, the two are said to be spending a lot of time together!

Per TMZ, Kim and Odell are "hanging out" thanks to their mutual friends.

Sources spilled that the SKIMs owner isn't "seriously" dating anyone for the time being though she's still open to finding the right person.

The insiders also noted that OBJ is "strictly a friend" but that doesn't mean that the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver isn't the celebrity "crush" Kim has gushed about.

The fashion mogul's dished on a budding romance during season three of The Kardashians, teasing that she's been seeing a "mystery man."

It was first assumed that Tom Brady was the apple of Kim's eye, but time will tell if this OBJ "friendship" will blossom into something more.