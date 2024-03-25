Have Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. broken up?

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. (l.) have reportedly ended their private romance after six months of dating. © Collage: Jesse Grant & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, the Daily Mail dished that the 42-year-old mogul and the 31-year-old athlete are no longer dating.

Kim and OBJ first sparked romance rumors in September 2023, but according to the outlet, the two were "exclusively" dating secretly for six months.

An insider told the site that The Kardashians star and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver are "not seeing each other anymore right now."

Though the source didn't provide a reason for the split, the tipster did share that Kim chose to keep things with OBJ private to avoid being labeled a "homewrecker."

Another source added, " The second reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye [West]. After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs," another source added.

Still, the alleged split is surprising since the two seemed to be getting serious.