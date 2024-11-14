Will Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner appear on another reality TV series?
Los Angeles, California - Rumor has it that Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner may soon appear on another reality TV series!
According to The Free Press Journal, the Kar-Jenner siblings could be guests on India's controversial show, Bigg Boss 18!
Kim, Kendall, and Kylie have reportedly been approached to be guests for its upcoming season and an insider dished that the sisters seem interested in making an appearance.
They added, "Bigg Boss is known for its drama, however, this season we want to add some real glamour. We're excited about the possibility of introducing the Kardashians to Indian audiences, giving a new twist to the show."
If Kimmy, Kenny, and Kylie agree, then the trio will be seen participating in the messy reality series this December!
Seeing as how the SKIMs owner had the time of her life in India this past summer with Khloé Kardashian, there's a real chance fans could see her and her younger siblings go international next month.
Meanwhile, The Kardashians has been renewed for a sixth season, though a release date has not been revealed yet.
Cover photo: EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP