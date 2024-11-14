Will Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner appear on another reality TV series?

Los Angeles, California - Rumor has it that Kim Kardashian , Kendall Jenner , and Kylie Jenner may soon appear on another reality TV series!

Are Kim Kardashian (c.), Kendall Jenner (l.), and Kylie Jenner (r.) heading back to India for another reality TV series? © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to The Free Press Journal, the Kar-Jenner siblings could be guests on India's controversial show, Bigg Boss 18!

Kim, Kendall, and Kylie have reportedly been approached to be guests for its upcoming season and an insider dished that the sisters seem interested in making an appearance.

They added, "Bigg Boss is known for its drama, however, this season we want to add some real glamour. We're excited about the possibility of introducing the Kardashians to Indian audiences, giving a new twist to the show."

If Kimmy, Kenny, and Kylie agree, then the trio will be seen participating in the messy reality series this December!