Will Kim Kardashian speak out against Kanye West over sexual assault lawsuit?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian may have reached her limit with her ex, Kanye West , and could speak out against him amid his new lawsuit!

Is Kim Kardashian (r.) going to speak out against Kanye West (l.) following the new sexual assault lawsuit against him? © Collage: RONALD MARTINEZ & EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Following the 47-year-old hip-hop mogul's explosive sexual assault lawsuit, an insider dished to In Touch Weekly that Kim is "fuming" over the allegations.

The tipster explained that the SKIMs mogul and her "entire family" are "absolutely livid" over the Gold Digger rapper's disturbing "sexual kinks."

The source says, "Kim has tried her best to maintain a healthy coparenting relationship with Kanye."

"But it's taking everything in her not to speak out right now," the unnamed informant added.

Ye's ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, alleged in the suit that the Grammy-winning hitmaker drugged and sexually assaulted her at a session co-hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs.

In her previous filing, Pisciotta made more disturbing accusations against Ye, including claims that the 808's & Heartbreaks artist masturbated while talking to her on the phone.