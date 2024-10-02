Will Kim Kardashian sue Bianca Censori for wearing risqué looks around her kids?

Will Kim Kardashian take legal action against Bianca Censori (l.) over her inappropriate looks? © Collage: Screenshot/X/@bianca_censori & Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The 43-year-old mogul could pull a heartless move due to Kanye West's wifey unwillingness to cover up around their four kids, per In Touch Weekly.

An insider alleges that Kim's in a "terrible spot" because the Australian native has "completely won over her kids."

They continued, "If Kim says anything critical, they defend her, so it's not like she can even bring up the fact that Bianca is pretty well naked around them, even in public."

The source revealed that The Kardashians star has "begged Kanye to do something about it," adding, "Kim is fuming. She'd love to get a lawyer involved, but there's not a lot she can do unless Bianca gets arrested."

Kim isn't the only one who's offended over the Yeezy designer's nipple-baring fits, as Kanye and Bianca have been causing controversy for some time.