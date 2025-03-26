Will Kim Kardashian take the stand in her 2016 robbery trial?

Paris, France - Kim Kardashian will reportedly testify against the suspects from her 2016 Paris robbery .

Kim Kardashian is expected to testify at the trial of the alleged suspects involved in her 2016 Paris robbery. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

TMZ shared on Tuesday that the 44-year-old multi-hyphenate is expected to give more details on her horrific robbery.

Insiders shared that the trial will begin in May, nearly a decade after Kim was robbed at gunpoint at the No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week.

The SKIMS founder was held hostage by five masked men as they stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her, including a $4 million ring gifted to her by Kanye West.

French authorities launched an investigation after the heist, with police initially arresting 17 suspects across the country while the first four men were indicted on January 12, 2017.

Kim reflected on the traumatic experience during an episode of The Kardashians after admitting she was "grateful" that her family wasn't involved in the robbery.