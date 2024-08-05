Are the Kar-Jenner kids "revolting" against their moms?

Los Angeles, California - Are Kourtney Kardashian 's son Mason and the other Kar-Jenner kids feeling "controlled" by their moms?

Insiders claim that Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason and other older Kar-Jenner kids are "revolting" against their moms! © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Per Life & Style, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner may have an uprising on their hands!

A tipster dished that the Kardashian-Jenner kids have realized that their "dads are only part-time players in their lives" which are controlled completely by their mothers.

Apparently, the Poosh owner's teenage son, whom she shares with Scott Disick, would "rather hide out at his father's place" than be "in the traveling road show his life has become on The Kardashians."

The source continued, "The kids are starting to realize there are times they are nothing more than props and their dads are only part-time players in their lives."

It would seem this has been an ongoing issue as Kim previously revealed that her daughter North "prefers" living with her dad Kanye West.

The insider added that "it's no wonder the older ones are starting to revolt!"