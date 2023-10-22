Did Kourtney Kardashian shade her sister Kim on her 43rd birthday?
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian didn't shy away from sharing her hilarious feuds with sister Kim in honor of the star turning 43 on Saturday.
On Saturday, Kourtney took to Instagram Stories to post a throwback photo of herself and Kim, per People, along with a few nods to their past feuds.
"Happy happy birthday to my first sister," Kourtney wrote with the photo. "Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all my crazy ideas."
Of course, Kourtney had to throw in a little shade, joking about how the fights they've had on TV are nothing compared to their "hair pulling" and "nail digging" brawls from their early high school days.
"The joys of sisterhood," she wrote, before adding a touching note.
"I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy."
Kourtney Kardashian shares sweet memories of sister Kim Kardashian for her birthday
Despite their history of disagreements on and off camera, the sisters are clearly still close and it's beautiful to see these public displays of affection between the two!
Kourtney's IG story continued with throwback photos of her and Kim, with one where they are posed as children in matching outfits from "Halloween '87."
"Twinning since the beginning," Kourtney wrote. She then shared a more recent photo of the pair in matching black dresses, writing, "And always."
