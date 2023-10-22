Did Kourtney Kardashian shade her sister Kim on her 43rd birthday?

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian didn't shy away from sharing her hilarious feuds with sister Kim in honor of the star turning 43 on Saturday.

Kourtney Kardashian (r.) threw subtle shade to Kim (l.) in honor of the fashion mogul's 43rd birthday! © IMAGO / Landmark Media

On Saturday, Kourtney took to Instagram Stories to post a throwback photo of herself and Kim, per People, along with a few nods to their past feuds.



"Happy happy birthday to my first sister," Kourtney wrote with the photo. "Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all my crazy ideas."

Of course, Kourtney had to throw in a little shade, joking about how the fights they've had on TV are nothing compared to their "hair pulling" and "nail digging" brawls from their early high school days.

"The joys of sisterhood," she wrote, before adding a touching note.

"I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy."