Khloé Kardashian drags Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's drama with epic throwback

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian poked fun at one of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian 's many fights in a new TikTok clip.

Amid her sisters' issues and feud on The Kardashians season four, the 39-year-old Good American owner made light of the drama with an epic throwback.

KoKo dredged up the sisters' hilarious and memorable purse fight from Keeping Up with The Kardashians Season 2 via a new TikTok post.

The brawl occurred at Rob Kardashian's apartment when the Kourtney shut the door in Kim's face.

"Don't be f*cking rude!" the SKIMs mogul yelled before swinging her purse.

"Are you kidding me!?" the Poosh owner's voice can be heard saying back, before Kim added, "I'll f*cking hurt you!"

The iconic soundbite appears in Khloé's latest clip, as she and her glam team jokingly reenacting the scene by pretending to fight with each other.

Khloé's throwback is a reminder that Kim and Kourt's fighting ways aren't anything new.