Kourtney Kardashian channels serious Marilyn Monroe vibes in new sexy shoot

Kourtney Kardashian slipped into something more comfortable to promote her brand Lemme. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardashian

Va, va, voom!

The 43-year-old The Kardashians star said lemme slip into something more comfortable with spicy new snaps shared on IG.

Kourt Kourt gave off major Marilyn Monroe vibes in the post shared on Thursday, where she promoted the Lemme Sea Liquid Drops from her wellness brand.

The lifestyle mogul stunned in a bridal-like bustier-and-skirt combo, similar to her multiple lace-trimmed Dolce & Gabbana looks from her Italian nuptials to Travis Barker last year.

She completed the Lemme look with a green silk jacket worn over her shoulders, while also sporting her new blonde 'do.

"Sea the benefits (of @lemme Sea): Irish Sea Moss is one of the most powerful plants and mineral-dense superfoods on the entire planet that naturally has 92 of the 102 minerals that the human body needs," she captioned the post while explaining the product's benefits.

"It also promotes radiant skin and hair, supports healthy thyroid function, supports immune system health, maintains brain health, supports energy metabolism and digestion, supports bone, teeth and muscle health!!"