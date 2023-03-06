Kourtney Kardashian debuts bombshell new 'do!

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has officially joined the blonde crew with her stunning new hairdo !

Bye brunette, and hello blonde! Kourtney Kardashian channels Marilyn Monroe with her new blonde bob! © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

The say have blondes have more fun, and it looks like Kourt is ready to see for herself.

On Sunday, the 43-year-old Poosh owner shocked fans on Instagram with pics showing off her new blonde bob.

Kourtney's new 'do was a nod to her teenage self, which she noted in her IG story by posting throwback snaps of herself sporting a similar hairstyle.

"Seventeen-year-old Kourt... strikes again," she wrote in the on-screen text.

"Bored during finals, convinces someone to dye my hair blonde to procrastinate" she continued in a follow-up pic.

The Kardashians star continued showing off her blonde transformation in another post where she's seen posing in a Las Vegas casino.

"Every now and then when your life gets complicated and the weasels start closing in, the only cure is to load up on heinous chemicals and then drive like a bastard from Hollywood to Las Vegas...with the music at top volume and at least a pint of ether," she captioned the photo dump.

The mom of three spent the weekend in Sin City with her hubby Travis Barker. The two also attended the UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane fight.