Kourtney Kardashian claps back at fans who slam "ridiculous" birthday gift
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has once again set her Instagram followers straight after being criticized for her lavish birthday gifts.
The queen of clap backs has struck again after her IG followers criticized her extravagant birthday gifts.
Last week, Kourtney shared a post that highlighted her 44th bday celebrations.
The photo dump featured shots of rose petals strewn across the floor of a bedroom and a clip of the Poosh owner blowing out candles on a small cake.
Mrs. Barker also showed a stunning display from her three kids that consisted of a huge bouquet of yellow, white, and orange flowers placed in front of bright pink balloons spelling out, "Happy Birthday Mom. Love MPR."
After the post, a few fans slammed the Kardashians star's "ridiculous" and expensive array of tulips.
Kourtney Kardashian sets the record straight on Instagram
"Such excess. And people in the same state have no homes to live in..." one fan commented.
When another user asked what the famous clan does with the flowers "after they are looked at," Kourtney aptly replied back, "we donate them to a children's hospital."
And that's that!
Maybe the world will eventually learn that when it comes to clapping back, Kourtney Kardashian-Barker isn't the one to be played with!
