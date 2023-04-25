Kourtney Kardashian claps back at fans who slam "ridiculous" birthday gift

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has once again set her Instagram followers straight after being criticized for her lavish birthday gifts.

Kourtney Kardashian set the record straight after fans slammed her expensive birthday gifts. © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardashian

The queen of clap backs has struck again after her IG followers criticized her extravagant birthday gifts.



Last week, Kourtney shared a post that highlighted her 44th bday celebrations.

The photo dump featured shots of rose petals strewn across the floor of a bedroom and a clip of the Poosh owner blowing out candles on a small cake.

Mrs. Barker also showed a stunning display from her three kids that consisted of a huge bouquet of yellow, white, and orange flowers placed in front of bright pink balloons spelling out, "Happy Birthday Mom. Love MPR."

After the post, a few fans slammed the Kardashians star's "ridiculous" and expensive array of tulips.