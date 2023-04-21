Kourtney Kardashian claps back at Shanna Moakler's shade

Kourtney Kardashian has seemingly responded to the ongoing shade from Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler who slammed Kravis yet again.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has apparently responded to Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler's recent shade!

Kourtney Kardashian (r) seemingly responded to Shanna Moakler's ongoing shade.
Kourtney Kardashian (r) seemingly responded to Shanna Moakler's ongoing shade.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/shannamoakler & kourtneykardash

The gloves are off as the shadiest Kardashian of them all has seemingly clapped back at her hubby's ex-wife.

Amid Kourt's continued birthday celebrations, the star of The Kardashians was slammed by former Miss USA as Moakler accused the reality star of posting about her and Travis' two kids Alabama and Landon more than her own.

Moakler further shaded Kravis' marriage in an appearance on the MissUnderstood With Rachel Uchitel podcast, calling their relationship "absolutely disgusting" and "f**king weird."

Kylie Jenner is reportedly "not over" Travis Scott despite Timothée Chalamet chatter
Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner is reportedly "not over" Travis Scott despite Timothée Chalamet chatter

"I really don’t have anything positive to say about it. It’s not because I’m bitter, and I’m definitely not jealous," Moakler said in the interview.

"I wish them nothing but the best, and as long as they’re good to my kids, that's all I care about. But I think the whole thing is really weird."

Kourtney Kardashian claps back at Shanna Moakler's ongoing shade

Travis Barker's ex-wife slammed Kravis' romance in a recent interview by calling it "weird" and "disgusting."
Travis Barker's ex-wife slammed Kravis' romance in a recent interview by calling it "weird" and "disgusting."  © screenshot/instagram/travisbarker

As expected, Kourt had something to say regarding all of Shanna's shade per her Instagram story.

On Thursday, the Poosh owner dropped a not-so-cryptic message about "hate and negativity" that seems to be a direct response to Moakler's recent comments.

"So much criticism and hate and negativity lately. let's do better if not for the world, for yourself, for your children, for your friends and family," Kourt wrote in her IG story.

Olivia Dunne hints at relationship status in "emotionally unavailable" TikTok
Olivia Dunne Olivia Dunne hints at relationship status in "emotionally unavailable" TikTok

"I know the positive far outweighs the negative but it’s still hard not to be aware of it and it feels like every little action is criticized. Imagine the good we could do with that energy."

Well said, Kourt!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/shannamoakler & kourtneykardash

More on Kourtney Kardashian: