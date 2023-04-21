Kourtney Kardashian claps back at Shanna Moakler's shade
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has apparently responded to Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler's recent shade!
The gloves are off as the shadiest Kardashian of them all has seemingly clapped back at her hubby's ex-wife.
Amid Kourt's continued birthday celebrations, the star of The Kardashians was slammed by former Miss USA as Moakler accused the reality star of posting about her and Travis' two kids Alabama and Landon more than her own.
Moakler further shaded Kravis' marriage in an appearance on the MissUnderstood With Rachel Uchitel podcast, calling their relationship "absolutely disgusting" and "f**king weird."
"I really don’t have anything positive to say about it. It’s not because I’m bitter, and I’m definitely not jealous," Moakler said in the interview.
"I wish them nothing but the best, and as long as they’re good to my kids, that's all I care about. But I think the whole thing is really weird."
As expected, Kourt had something to say regarding all of Shanna's shade per her Instagram story.
On Thursday, the Poosh owner dropped a not-so-cryptic message about "hate and negativity" that seems to be a direct response to Moakler's recent comments.
"So much criticism and hate and negativity lately. let's do better if not for the world, for yourself, for your children, for your friends and family," Kourt wrote in her IG story.
"I know the positive far outweighs the negative but it’s still hard not to be aware of it and it feels like every little action is criticized. Imagine the good we could do with that energy."
Well said, Kourt!
