Kourtney Kardashian claps back at Shanna Moakler's shade

Kourtney Kardashian (r) seemingly responded to Shanna Moakler's ongoing shade. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/shannamoakler & kourtneykardash

The gloves are off as the shadiest Kardashian of them all has seemingly clapped back at her hubby's ex-wife.

Amid Kourt's continued birthday celebrations, the star of The Kardashians was slammed by former Miss USA as Moakler accused the reality star of posting about her and Travis' two kids Alabama and Landon more than her own.

Moakler further shaded Kravis' marriage in an appearance on the MissUnderstood With Rachel Uchitel podcast, calling their relationship "absolutely disgusting" and "f**king weird."

"I really don’t have anything positive to say about it. It’s not because I’m bitter, and I’m definitely not jealous," Moakler said in the interview.



"I wish them nothing but the best, and as long as they’re good to my kids, that's all I care about. But I think the whole thing is really weird."