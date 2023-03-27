Kourtney Kardashian claps back at shady fan remarks with hilarious TikTok

Los Angeles, California - The queen of shade, AKA Kourtney Kardashian , has retained her title after delivering more hilarious clapbacks to some unkind comments from fans.

Ooops! Kourtney Kardashian apparently had time over the weekend as she responded to some critical remarks from fans on TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/lemme

Kourt decided to dive headfirst into the "tough love" fans have thrown towards herself and her famous family.

On the TikTok account for the 43-year-old's vitamin line Lemme, the newly blonde bombshell read off some scathing internet hate, ranging from the Kardashians retiring to why Kourt talks "slowly."

"Can the Kardashians just retire," she read, before shrugging her shoulders and responding to the critic, "That would be nice."

The mom of three then responded to a user who asked about her love of the band Agnostic Front because of a T-shirt she previously wore.

"Absolutely not, we're not playing that game today. It is a shirt from my husband's closet, and I will wear his shirts for life," Kourt explained.

When the Poosh owner was asked why she speaks in "slow motion" she replied simply, "Because it's a vibe."

Finally, she ended the compilation of her replies to the remarks by responding to a user claiming that they "would be so angry if it's vitamins or some sh*t," referring to her teasing her new health line back in September.

"Well, get angry," she responded, just after she dropped her new vitamin line last week.