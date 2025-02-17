Kourtney Kardashian drops rare snap with Alabama Baker amid Bhad Bhabie feud

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian showered her step-daughter Alabama Barker with extra love amid the rapper's feud with Bhad Bhabie!

Kourtney Kardashian supports her step-daughter Alabama Barker (l.) amid her intense feud with rapper Bhad Bhabie. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

The Poosh founder shared more glimpses into her Valentine's Day weekend via Instagram on Sunday while also supporting Travis Barker's daughter.

Kourt's carousel of snaps first featured her yummy V-Day breakfast, complete with donuts and waffles, with Khloé Kardashian plus the sisters posing in the gym while rocking matching workout 'fits.

Later in the dump is a selfie of The Kardashians star serving face with the 19-year-old artist while again twinning in all-black attires.

The subtle show of support for "Bam" comes amid the rapper's feud with the fellow 21-year-old hip-hop artist.

Bhabie hit back at Alabama's diss track, Cry Bhabie, by alleging that the Blink-182 drummer's daughter needs "her name for clout" and that her "stinky p****y got her kicked out the Kardashian house."