Kourtney Kardashian drops rare snap with Alabama Baker amid Bhad Bhabie feud
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian showered her step-daughter Alabama Barker with extra love amid the rapper's feud with Bhad Bhabie!
The Poosh founder shared more glimpses into her Valentine's Day weekend via Instagram on Sunday while also supporting Travis Barker's daughter.
Kourt's carousel of snaps first featured her yummy V-Day breakfast, complete with donuts and waffles, with Khloé Kardashian plus the sisters posing in the gym while rocking matching workout 'fits.
Later in the dump is a selfie of The Kardashians star serving face with the 19-year-old artist while again twinning in all-black attires.
The subtle show of support for "Bam" comes amid the rapper's feud with the fellow 21-year-old hip-hop artist.
Bhabie hit back at Alabama's diss track, Cry Bhabie, by alleging that the Blink-182 drummer's daughter needs "her name for clout" and that her "stinky p****y got her kicked out the Kardashian house."
This isn't the first time Kourt has publicly supported her step-daughter, as the mom of four also appeared in Alabama's Vogue music video last year. Is there another Bam x Kourt team-up in the works?
