Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker planning for baby no. 2?
Los Angeles, California - Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker baby fever? Here's the tea on the spicy couple's plan to expand their family!
Per In Touch Weekly, an insider recently spilled that the spouses are exploring the idea of using a surrogate for their next child.
The tipster shared that Kourtney and Travis are "hoping for a girl this time" and aren't "ruling out the prospect of twins."
"Kourtney has been very open about wanting another baby with Travis, and they are trying the old-fashioned way pretty much non-stop," the insider explained. "But if that doesn't work this time, using a surrogate is on the table."
The informant noted that surrogacy "worked out well for Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, so Kourtney has seen all the positives first hand."
Kourt and Travis welcomed their first child, Rocky, together in November 2023 after undergoing IVF treatments.
The source did note Kourt's urgent fetal surgery during her last pregnancy and revealed that the couple wouldn't start planning for another little one until next year since Rocky is still "so young."
Notably, Khloé did predict that Kourtney would be the next Kar-Jenner to have a baby, so stay tuned to see if she's right!
