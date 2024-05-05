Kourtney Kardashian gives transparent look at postpartum shoot for The Kardashians

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian got candid about returning to work after welcoming her baby boy, Rocky Thirteen Barker .

Kourtney Kardashian shared her experience returning to work after welcoming her son Rocky Thirteen Barker. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

On Saturday, the 45-year-old Poosh founder shared BTS snaps from her promo work for The Kardashians' upcoming season.

The Instagram dump featured Kourt rocking an off-the-shoulder brown dress with her hair styled in wet, loose waves. She accessorized the look with big silver hoop earrings.

The Lemme mogul was captured posing in front of a green screen and flaunting her curves in a nude-colored shape-wear.

In the caption, Kourt admitted to "not feeling quite ready" since she was three months postpartum during the shoot.

"And even though my baby boy was with me all day on set it’s not the same when I'm covered in makeup, in high heels and wearing a dress versus our snuggly days at home in pajamas," she continued.

The reality star added that she felt "blessed" to be able to bring baby Rocky to the set and to work alongside her mom and sisters.