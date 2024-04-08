Kourtney Kardashian urges new moms to be "kind" in postpartum update

Turks and Caicos Islands - Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her postpartum body while she was enjoying her spring break in the tropical Turks and Caicos Islands!

Kourtney Kardashian slammed the narrative that new moms need to snap back to their old physiques in a new Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

On Sunday, the 44-year-old Poosh founder got transparent about her postpartum recovery from her lavish family vacation.

Kourt shared the post via her Instagram Story, smiling from ear-to-ear while rocking a skimpy black bikini in the ocean.

The Kardashians star addressed all of the new mothers out there who might be following her, writing, "Your body is beautiful at all stages."

She continued, "During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find hardest as our bodies are still adjusting."

The Lemme mogul admitted that she tries to be "kind" to herself as her body "finds a new normal" after childbirth.



She added, "The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too)."