Kourtney Kardashian opens up about postpartum recovery: "It's not a race"

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has given fans a brief glimpse into her snap-back journey after welcoming her baby boy Rocky.

Kourtney Kardashian has given her followers a look at her postpartum recovery after welcoming her son, Rocky Thirteen Barker. © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

The 44-year-old Poosh founder is taking it easy and encouraging other new moms to do so as well in her latest Instagram story.

Kourt dropped a clip via her stories on Wednesday that was a black-and-white video of herself walking on a treadmill.

She captioned the clip, "7 weeks postpartum: first day in the gym."

"Doing 30 minutes walking 3.0 12.0 incline taking it easy, no rush no pressure mamas, your body is healing, it's not a race," The Kardashians star added.

Kourt's update comes after she and Travis Barker welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen, in November.

The Lemme mogul has been keeping a low profile since giving birth to her fourth child, though she's shared a few glimpses into her recovery, like her "juicy" placenta pills.

It's also been revealed that Kourt and Travis' bond has grown stronger since their newest addition made his earth-side debut.