Kourtney Kardashian hits back at "haters" and hints at new hair color

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has seemingly hinted that she's ditching her blonde 'do after fans continue to critique her style.

Kourtney Kardashian may be done being a blonde after the constant negative feedback from fans. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

After her recent life update, the 43-year-old Poosh owner seemingly suggested she's done being a blonde.

Kourt skipped out on attending the 2023 Met Gala and instead took to Instagram on Tuesday to drop new snaps where she addressed her "haters."

The carousel of photos featured Mrs. Barker serving face while holding a cigarette prop and sporting large black shades with a strappy black, lingerie-inspired top.

"Bye bye blondie," she captioned the post before adding, "one more smoking hot post for the haters."

The latest post comes after the backlash Kourt has faced over her new look and grunge style, which is a complete 180 from her previous, more chic attire.

The Kardashians star first debuted her blonde tresses in March, but her wardrobe's drastic change became more noticeable after she began seeing her now-husband, Travis Barker.

Kourt's post on Monday was plagued with negative feedback from fans who claimed they "missed" her old style and accused her of not being "classy."