Kourtney Kardashian hits the NYC streets with Travis Barker in Moto style

New York, New York - After Kourtney Kardashian kicked off season three of The Kardashians in a sexual way, the star was spotted strutting the streets of NYC with her musician partner in crime.

Kourtney Kardashian (r.) and Travis Barker hit the streets of New York CIty. © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

No 20-minute sex session can keep Travis Barker from strolling the streets with his lady aka Kourtney Kardashian in-hand.

On Thursday, the PDA-obsessed couple were spotted walking around New York City, enjoying a bit of downtime in between Travis' Blink-182 shows, per the Daily Mail.

Per usual, the pair looked cool, calm, and collected as they fashionably made their way through the Big Apple, with the Poosh owner wearing a Martine Rose Duel track jacket as a dress with motorcycle boots. Travis, on the other hand, was rocking a $3,000 Supreme X Vanson Ghost Rider leather jacket atop a red shirt paired with gray jeans and chunky black boots.

Kourtney and Travis' outing came after the season three premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, in which Kourtney kept her sis Khloé Kardashian and the show's crew waiting while she and her hubby had a quickie in the bathroom solely because Kourt was ovulating.