Kourtney Kardashian hit with pregnancy rumors after latest photoshoot

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian 's newest photoshoot has raised eyebrows among fans, as some think she was sporting a baby bump!

Kourtney Kardashian was hit with pregnancy from fans under her latest Instagram post. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

On Thursday, the 45-year-old lifestyle mogul dropped pics promoting her newest creation from her Lemme line in nothing but a comfy robe.

She dished in the caption, "Lemme Charm has arrived, Designed by @HaricotVert, our charm necklace is made with handcrafted and vintage pieces. And the best part is the locket pendant holds your favorite @Lemme gummy."

Kourt modeled the necklace on a large mattress and flaunted her tussled-up bed hair in the various snaps.

Yet, eagled-eyed fans flooded her comments section with speculation that the reality star is expecting once again – though she has made no such announcement.

Now, some were wise enough to point out that Kourt only welcomed her baby boy, Rocky Barker, with her hubby, Travis, last fall, and many suggested that The Kardashians star's pics could have been taken during her recent pregnancy.