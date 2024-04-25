Kourtney Kardashian rings in 45th birthday with Kim and BFFs at IHOP

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian continued her birthday celebrations with a yummy breakfast party at IHOP!

Kourtney Kardashian was surrounded by her closest friends – and plenty of pancakes – as she celebrated her birthday at IHOP. © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

Following her recent tropical getaway, the 45-year-old Poosh owner hit up the popular eatery with her closest friends on Wednesday.

Kourt's footage that she shared via her Instagram story first showed a large hot chocolate with whipped cream alongside a mug that featured "Kourt x IHOP" in black print.

In the following clip, the Lemme founder was presented with a lightly-frosted cake covered in blueberries and yellow candles as she playfully conducted her pals while they sang Happy Birthday.

Kourtney rocked a black skeleton sweater, dark shades, and a silver "Happy Birthday" headband for the occasion, as the invite she also shared requested an "All F**king Black" dress code.

Kim Kardashian was also present for the breakfast bash as she posted a look at her personalized mug.

It's safe to say that the mom of four has been ringing in her 45th year in true Aries style!