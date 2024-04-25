Kourtney Kardashian rings in 45th birthday with Kim and BFFs at IHOP
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian continued her birthday celebrations with a yummy breakfast party at IHOP!
Following her recent tropical getaway, the 45-year-old Poosh owner hit up the popular eatery with her closest friends on Wednesday.
Kourt's footage that she shared via her Instagram story first showed a large hot chocolate with whipped cream alongside a mug that featured "Kourt x IHOP" in black print.
In the following clip, the Lemme founder was presented with a lightly-frosted cake covered in blueberries and yellow candles as she playfully conducted her pals while they sang Happy Birthday.
Kourtney rocked a black skeleton sweater, dark shades, and a silver "Happy Birthday" headband for the occasion, as the invite she also shared requested an "All F**king Black" dress code.
Kim Kardashian was also present for the breakfast bash as she posted a look at her personalized mug.
It's safe to say that the mom of four has been ringing in her 45th year in true Aries style!
Before her IHOP party, The Kardashians star had a mini-vacay with her husband, Travis Barker, after eating multiple cakes on a yacht.
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash