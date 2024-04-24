Kourtney Kardashian shares steamy bikini pics from birthday vacay

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian isn't done reminiscing on her tropical birthday getaway with new beach pics!

Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her post-pregnancy body while enjoying her 45th birthday trip. © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

45 never looked better!

On Tuesday, the Poosh founder dropped more footage via Instagram from her whimsical trip with Travis Barker and their kids.

The photo dump first featured a steamy snap of Kourt in a vibrant bikini top and matching bottom splashed in a tropical pattern.

She completed the sexy swimwear look with black shades while posing with her lips pursed and her hands placed under her chin.

The carousel of snaps also showed pics of Kourt hanging out with her kids Reign and Penelope on the beach, plus a sweet snap of the Lemme founder and the Blink-182 drummer watching fireworks with their baby boy Rocky Thirteen.

Kourt has been proudly embracing her postpartum body since welcoming her youngest child, which she addressed during her lavish Turks and Caicos vacay with Kim and Khloé Kardashian.