Kourtney Kardashian teases birthday vacation with Travis Barker and baby Rocky

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian just posted on Instagram about her lavish birthday vacation with her husband Travis Barker and fans are swooning!

Kourtney Kardashian (r.) was showered with a lot of birthday love by her hubby, Travis Barker (l.), and their son Rocky Thirteen (c.) © Screenshot/Instagram/@travisbarker

On Sunday, the 45-year-old Poosh mogul gave followers a peek at her birthday vacay with the Blink-182 drummer and their 5-month-old son Rocky via her Instagram story!

The first post featured a snap of a private jet with silver "Kourt" balloons tied to the steps – although the Kardashians star wrote that "The U flew away."

Kourt then re-shared Travis' bday post to her, which included the couple smooching while cradling Rocky (hidden underneath a blanket) as well as the Barkers enjoying a private yacht.

The musician captioned the post, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever. I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here's to many more years of adventures together."

Kourt was also honored by her sister Kim Kardashian, with the SKIMs boss calling the siblings' "last four decades" together "magical."