Kourtney Kardashian shows off her maternity glow in new Kauai snaps

Kauai, Hawaii - Kourtney Kardashian seems to be loving the pregnant life, as the reality TV star and business mogul has posted even more vacay snaps flaunting her growing baby bump!

Kourtney Kardashian seems to be having a blast while chilling out and showing off her baby bump in Hawaii. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

Kourtney seems to be living her best life as of late!

The Kardashians star took a moment away from soaking in the memorable moments while on vacation to share a glimpse into a day in the life of Kourtney in Kauai.

In a carousel post of snaps posted on her Instagram, Kourtney is seen catching some rays while flaunting her growing baby bump.

The post also features a video that likely shows her kiddos getting their surf on, as well as Kourt chowing down on some delicious treats while showing off her nails, and a snap of her floating in the luscious Kauai waters with her baby bump on full display.

Celebs headed to the comments section to shower the Poosh founder with love, such as Gigi Hadid, who wrote: "So happy for you mommy."

This isn't the first time that Kourt has taken to social media to show off her maternity glow while redefining fashion for expecting mamas while on vacay.