Kourtney Kardashian bares baby bump on mom-daughter Hawaii trip
Kauai County, Hawaii - Kourtney Kardashian took her growing baby bump and her daughter Penelope Disick to Hawaii for mom-daughter trip!
The pregnant 44-year-old caught some Hawaiian sun while sporting a stylish swimwear set.
On Tuesday, Kourt was seen enjoying the beach while rocking a leopard-print Neptune Top and matching Oceanside Short bottoms. The sexy fit is from model Emily Ratajkowski's swimsuit line, Inamorata.
The Poosh CEO's growing bump was clearly visible as she completed the look with shades and a black sports cap.
Meanwhile, Kourt's mini-me, Penelope, rocked a simple black two-piece set for the mom-daughter beach date. The reality star's only daughter turned 11 years old on July 8.
The Kardashian clan usually opts for a piece from Kim Kardashian's SKIMs swimwear collection when hitting the beach. Does Kourt's decision to support Ratajkowski's line mean the sisters are back beefing again?
Where does Kourtney Kardashian stand with Kim Kardashian amid pregnancy?
Currently, the SKKN mogul is living her "dolce la vita" life in Italy while attending Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Mode fashion show. D&G is a sour spot for Kim and Kourt, who began feuding over the beauty mogul's collaboration with the Italian designers months after Kourt and Travis Barker's nuptials.
While it seems the sisters have squashed their drama, Kourt's option to sport another swimwear line seem to suggest there could be some lingering feelings.
To recap Kourt and Kim's epic drama on season 3 of The Kardashians, which is now streaming on Hulu!
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash