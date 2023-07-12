Kourtney Kardashian bares baby bump on mom-daughter Hawaii trip

Kauai County, Hawaii - Kourtney Kardashian took her growing baby bump and her daughter Penelope Disick to Hawaii for mom-daughter trip!

Aloha! Kourtney Kardashian bared her bump while vacationing in Hawaii. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

The pregnant 44-year-old caught some Hawaiian sun while sporting a stylish swimwear set.

On Tuesday, Kourt was seen enjoying the beach while rocking a leopard-print Neptune Top and matching Oceanside Short bottoms. The sexy fit is from model Emily Ratajkowski's swimsuit line, Inamorata.

The Poosh CEO's growing bump was clearly visible as she completed the look with shades and a black sports cap.

Meanwhile, Kourt's mini-me, Penelope, rocked a simple black two-piece set for the mom-daughter beach date. The reality star's only daughter turned 11 years old on July 8.

The Kardashian clan usually opts for a piece from Kim Kardashian's SKIMs swimwear collection when hitting the beach. Does Kourt's decision to support Ratajkowski's line mean the sisters are back beefing again?