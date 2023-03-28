Kourtney Kardashian sparks backlash for having food in her bathroom

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian unknowingly started a debate about having food in the bathroom.

Kourtney Kardashian caused an uproar on Instagram thanks to her latest post. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardashian

The 43-year-old Kardashians star caused a bit of a frenzy thanks to her recent Instagram post.



The blonde bombshell's photo dump featured a slew of random pics, but one snap that has everybody clutching their pearls features plates filled with food sitting near a bathtub that's filled with red liquid.

And we're not talking little snacks or treats but more so chicken strips, strawberries, and even a cake, either.

Naturally, Kourt's followers flocked to the post's comments section to publicly condemn the new Mrs. Barker for such debauchery.

"Food on the toilet that's nasty," one user wrote, while another commented, "Looks great except for the plate and drink on the toilet seat lid."

One fan even chimed in, "Food in the bathroom is not the move."

So what did the queen of shade have to say about this unintended debate under her post?

In true Kourt style, she aptly responded to the backlash in her IG story by reshaping the post and captioning it, "The comments about this photo."