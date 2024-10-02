Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker go on tour with baby boy Rocky

New York, New York - Live from New York! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying tour life with their baby boy Rocky.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (c.) were spotted headed to their next destination with their son Rocky. © Collage: RODIN ECKENROTH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

On Friday, the Barker clan were spotted en route to their next destination amid the 48-year-old drummer's tour with Blink-182.

Kourt, who has become a frequent roadie with her hubby and his band, was photographed with Travis in NYC as she held their 10-month-old son in her arms, per TMZ.

While the Lemme founder kept it causal in a long-sleeved graphic shirt, shades, and black leggings, little Rocky looked adorable in a snug brown onesie.

As for the rockstar, Travis also kept it simple in a gray graphic T-shirt over a long-sleeved sweater, baggy dark pants, and black-and-white sneakers, plus a fuzzy cap.

According to the outlet, the family is heading to Ocean City, Maryland – which is the next stop on the Blink-182 tour.