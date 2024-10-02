Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker go on tour with baby boy Rocky
New York, New York - Live from New York! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying tour life with their baby boy Rocky.
On Friday, the Barker clan were spotted en route to their next destination amid the 48-year-old drummer's tour with Blink-182.
Kourt, who has become a frequent roadie with her hubby and his band, was photographed with Travis in NYC as she held their 10-month-old son in her arms, per TMZ.
While the Lemme founder kept it causal in a long-sleeved graphic shirt, shades, and black leggings, little Rocky looked adorable in a snug brown onesie.
As for the rockstar, Travis also kept it simple in a gray graphic T-shirt over a long-sleeved sweater, baggy dark pants, and black-and-white sneakers, plus a fuzzy cap.
According to the outlet, the family is heading to Ocean City, Maryland – which is the next stop on the Blink-182 tour.
As per usual, The Kardashians star shielded their son's face, but Travis recently let slip that a paparazzi had leaked a photo of Rocky – much to the dismay of Kravis. Alas, that's the life of a rockstar!
Cover photo: Collage: RODIN ECKENROTH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash