Kourtney Kardashian reveals fears about "balancing" her seven kids
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian admitted to "worrying" about balancing mom life after recalling an accident with her oldest son.
Thursday's episode of The Kardashians continued highlighting the 45-year-old Poosh founder's journey as the mom of a blended family from her marriage to Travis Barker.
Kourt discussed some of her struggles with her long-time friend, Erin Paxton, and how hard it is to stay on top of seven kids that are different ages.
"I have kids all different age ranges, preteen, teenage, adults, an infant. So, I really try to set aside one-on-one time with each of my kids," she explained.
"I don't want to miss anything. It's like a feeling of being pulled in different directions, like wanting to be everything to everyone."
While Kourt discussed being in her "newborn bubble" with her baby boy Rocky during her 40 days at home with him, she also revealed that her bubble burst when she got a scary call from her son Mason.
Kourtney Kardashian recalls scary incident with her son Mason
"Mason broke his arm right when it turned 40 days where I felt like God was like, 'Your 40 days are up. Get your a** out of the house," she shared.
Kourt, who shares her three oldest kids with ex Scott Disick further shared in her confessional that she suffers from "mom guilt" and rarely wants to leave the house because of baby Rocky.
She added, "And yesterday the guilt really hit where I was like, 'Okay I have to do more with the other kids.' So I don’t know how I’m balancing it yet."
