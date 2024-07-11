Kourtney Kardashian reveals fears about "balancing" her seven kids

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian admitted to "worrying" about balancing mom life after recalling an accident with her oldest son.

Kourtney Kardashian got real about being a mom to seven kids while still raising a newborn the newest episode for The Kardashians. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Thursday's episode of The Kardashians continued highlighting the 45-year-old Poosh founder's journey as the mom of a blended family from her marriage to Travis Barker.

Kourt discussed some of her struggles with her long-time friend, Erin Paxton, and how hard it is to stay on top of seven kids that are different ages.

"I have kids all different age ranges, preteen, teenage, adults, an infant. So, I really try to set aside one-on-one time with each of my kids," she explained.

"I don't want to miss anything. It's like a feeling of being pulled in different directions, like wanting to be everything to everyone."

While Kourt discussed being in her "newborn bubble" with her baby boy Rocky during her 40 days at home with him, she also revealed that her bubble burst when she got a scary call from her son Mason.