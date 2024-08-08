Does Kourtney Kardashian have a "strained" relationship with her son Mason?
Los Angeles, California - As Kourtney Kardashian enjoys tour life with hubby Travis Barker, new reports claim there's a rift between the new mom and her teenage son Mason.
The 45-year-old Poosh owner's worries about balancing seven kids may have come to a head as a new story from Life & Style says her 14-year-old son is distancing himself.
Kourt's currently on the road with her Blink-182 drummer, which she highlighted in a Wednesday Instagram photo dump.
The feature pic showed the reality star breastfeeding 9-month-old Rocky Barker while sporting a rockstar fit that included a black graphic T-shirt, matching shades, and long black boots.
Still, insiders suggest that Kourt is "devastated" by her allegedly troubled relationship with Mason.
Is Scott Disick to blame for Kourtney Kardashian and her son Mason's "strained" relationship?
Those close to the situation spilled that the teenager "made the decision not to live with Kourtney anymore," noting that the Lemme founder is "heartbroken over it."
They continued, "While Kourtney is giving Mason space to work through his feelings, at the end of the day, she blames Scott," with whom she also shares son Reign and daughter Penelope.
The insiders added that the Kardashians star is "strict" in comparison to her ex, adding that Scott "always tries to be the cool dad."
There was also previous talk that the Kar-Jenner kids, particularly the older ones, are starting to "revolt" against their moms for allegedly "controlling" behavior.
Check back soon for more updates on the Kar-Jenner kiddos' so-called rebellion!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@masondisick & @kourtneykardash