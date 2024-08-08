Does Kourtney Kardashian have a "strained" relationship with her son Mason?

Los Angeles, California - As Kourtney Kardashian enjoys tour life with hubby Travis Barker, new reports claim there's a rift between the new mom and her teenage son Mason.

Has Kourtney Kardashian's (r.) relationship with her oldest son Mason (c.) become strained? © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@masondisick & @kourtneykardash

The 45-year-old Poosh owner's worries about balancing seven kids may have come to a head as a new story from Life & Style says her 14-year-old son is distancing himself.



Kourt's currently on the road with her Blink-182 drummer, which she highlighted in a Wednesday Instagram photo dump.

The feature pic showed the reality star breastfeeding 9-month-old Rocky Barker while sporting a rockstar fit that included a black graphic T-shirt, matching shades, and long black boots.

Still, insiders suggest that Kourt is "devastated" by her allegedly troubled relationship with Mason.

