Kourtney Kardashian stirs up controversy with racy Halloween display
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian's NSFW Halloween decorations have sparked some serious backlash from fans!
Spooky season is the 45-year-old Poosh founder's favorite time of year, but this year's celebrations are starting with some drama!
Over the weekend, the mom of four dropped a photo dump via Instagram ushering in October, with one snap featuring large skeleton floaties getting... intimate with each other.
The shocking display isn't all that surprising for Kourt, given her often over-the-top PDA with hubby Travis Barker.
Still, fans took the Lemme owner's comments section with disapproving remarks!
"Be a role model to your kids and not a muse for your husband," one user wrote, while another commented, "As a mother of four kids I find it disgusting you would do that to those inflatables."
Kourtney hasn't clapped back at the backlash, and she probably won't since she's basically declared herself the Queen of Halloween!
Meanwhile, her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have also gotten into the holiday spirit.
KoKo opted for some A Nightmare Before Christmas decór, while Kylie has pumpkins galore plus a large skeleton – who isn't doing anything naughty!
