Kourtney Kardashian gets into "Halloween Queen" shape early with spooky fit!

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and her baby bump are ready for Halloween, per her latest Instagram story!

Kourtney Kardashian is ready for Halloween in her latest on-theme look. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

The 44-year-old pregnant Poosh mogul isn't waiting for the leaves to fall to usher in spooky season!

Over the weekend, Kourt dropped a clip via her IG stories to flaunt her scary fashion, which included skeleton earrings and a black skeleton onesie.

She completed the eerie look with burgundy nails and a copy of a Halloween Spook-tacular craft magazine that she held near her baby bump.

Kourt continued dreaming about Halloween with a snap of what looked her Calabasas mansion, which she captioned, "Sweet dreams of October."

By now it should be obvious that the Lemme founder and her hubby, Travis Barker, take the fall holiday very seriously. In 2021, Kourt, who recently underwent an urgent fetal surgery while awaiting the birth of her son, declared herself the "Queen of Halloween" after she and Travis went all out with several costumes.