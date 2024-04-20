Kourtney Kardashian fires back at body-shamers over photo shared by Kim

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has fired back at negative comments about her physical appearance under a photo shared by younger sister Kim .

Kourtney Kardashian (r.) has defended her post-partum body in a poignant response to a critic of her appearance. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

The newly-45-year-old was seen rocking a black bikini alongside Kim and Khloé Kardashian in a sweet birthday tribute shared by the SKIMs mogul.

"Happy Birthday Queen @kourtneykardash," Kim wrote on Thursday. "There's no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all

Unfortunately, one user put a damper on the celebratory post by writing, "Now you know she's not going to like this photo… lol it's her bday Kim" in a since-deleted comment, per PEOPLE.

Kourt was quick to defend herself and send an important message of self-love to other women – especially new moms like herself.