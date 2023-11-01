Travis Barker drops bombshells about Kourtney Kardashian's due date and baby's name!

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby boy could be coming sooner than expected, per the musician's latest revelation!

Travis Barker has dished on when fans can expect his and Kourtney Kardashian's son and doubled down on their baby boy's name. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

The 47-year-old Blink-182 member not only let slip when his son with the 44-year-old Poosh mogul is coming, but he also doubled down on their baby boy's name.

While on the One Life One Chance podcast with Toby Morse, Travis revealed that his pregnant wife is expected to give birth "either Halloween or like the first week of November."

As for their son's name, the drummer confirmed that Rocky would be the little guy's moniker.

He even joked to the host that the name Rocky Thirteen Barker is "such a hard name."

"I was like, he's going to come out of my wife's vagina doing front kicks and push-ups," Travis teased.

Fans have probably heard "Rocky" tossed around before by Travis, and the couple have left not-so-subtle clues about their baby boy's moniker.